Pastor Who Predicted Laycon’s Victory, Reveals Danger In Olamide’s Music Career

Cleric Behind The Prophetic Emergence Of BBNaija Winner, Apostle Kingrich, Reveals Danger In Olamide’s Music Career

Abuja-based Cleric, famously known for his prophesy on the emergence of Big Brother Lockdown Edition Laycon, barely days into the kickoff of the popular reality TV Show, Apostle Kingrich and Founder of Wealthy Nations Ministry, has yet again revealed the danger which one of Nigeria’s famous musical artist may encounter in his Career, if necessary interventions are not engaged to avert the foreseen disaster.

Apostle Kingrich revealed profoundly in a short video few hours ago that popular Nigerian Afro hip hop recording artist, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, famously known as “Baddo” or “BaddoSneh” may encounter a serious danger in his career. While describing the revelation, Apostle Kingrich narrated that Olamide have been summoned by a woman in the marine world, with a mission to ensure a complete crash in music career.

He however called on the fans, lovers, those who believes in his musical career success and the nation in entirety for crucial prayers for the young popular Hip-hop Artist, whose potentials are yet in explosion. Apostle Kingrich stressed that the fame of Olamide is already crashing and the need for immediate prayers from his loved ones is imminent in salvaging the Nigerian Artist from his recent spiritual entanglements.

Over the years, Apostle Kingrich has remained a renowned global Prophet, an Oracle of God, sent to emancipate people and deliver them from captivity, save the heartbroken and also to release salvation to people. He further noted that he is would continue to pray for Olamide, with a believe that his message will bring deliverance to his career.

Watch Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0HVrKRBouU

https://www.abujapress.com/2021/06/cleric-behind-prophetic-emergence-of.html