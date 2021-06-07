Pat Utomi Inspects Aba Automated Shoe Factory (Pictures)

PROF PATRICK UTOMI INSPECTS THE ENYIMBA AUTOMATED SHOE FACTORY, ENASCO, ABA

Prof. Patrick Okedinachi Utomi, Patito’s Gang Television Anchor, has called on the Military, Paramilitary and other Security Agencies in the country to patronise the Enyimba Automated Shoe Company.

Prof. Patrick who stated this during his inspection visit at the Enyimba Automated Shoe Factory, Aba expressed satisfaction with the level of ongoing work at the factory.

The Professor of Political Economic and Management Expert was led to the factory by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu.

The Team was welcomed by the Managing Director of ENASCO, Mr. Kito Dominic, The Executive Director, Marketing, Adaku Onusiriuka and the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Esiaba Ikenna Charles George.

In his final speech, the Patito’s Gang Television Anchor, Prof. Patrick, applauded the efforts of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for establishing ENASCO, he encouraged ENASCO to export her products to other West African countries and beyond and he also added that constant production of shoes will help grow the Internally Generated Revenue IGR both in the State and Country at large.

