PDP Has Rejected Atiku’s 2023 Bid – Deji Adeyanju

Activist, Deji Adeyanju has weighed in on a brewing crisis in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Adeyanju, who is also a former spokesman of the party, disclosed that certain elements of the party are not in support of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar’s bid to contest for the party’s ticket again in 2023.

He revealed that Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed are the two politicians currently being considered for the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.

He wrote on social media; “PDP stakeholders want to present Tambuwal or Bala Mohd both serving Govs as presidential candidate & someone from South as VP in 2023.”

“They say everybody is tired of the Dubai man with dollars. Why won’t you guys present him now? I want to see you guys in opposition for 16yrs.”

“Many of them are so pained the man abandoned their party after election & relocated to Dubai for 2yrs but is now back to start campaign for another ticket. The only way PDP can get real sense is if they spend 16yrs in opposition. APC should present an acceptable candidate in 2023.”

“Another calculation is that if APC gives GEJ ticket for just 4yrs, Bala Mohd and some PDP governors will defect with him and the PDP might become empty but the law has technically barred Jonathan from contesting next election.”



https://politicsnigeria.com/adeyanju-pdp-has-rejected-atikus-2023-bid-may-field-tambuwal-or-bala-mohammed/