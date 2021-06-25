PDP Reacts As Nwaoboshi Dumps Party For APC

Previous thread – https://www.nairaland.com/6620304/apc-welcomes-senator-nwaoboshi-defecting#103077199

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that the party remains unmoved by the decision of the Delta North Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi to dump the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The reaction comes after the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, on Friday presented Nawaoboshi to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The APC caretaker chairman warmly welcomed the lawmaker and briefed the President on how they have managed the affairs of the party in the past year, Naija News recalls.

Nwaoboshi who was elected on the platform of the PDP in the 2019 general elections chairs the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs.

Earlier this week, he was suspended by the Delta state chapter of the PDP for alleged anti-party activities.

Nwaoboshi was later to describe his purported suspension as laughable and illegal.

But surprisingly, the Senator was presented in the early hours of Friday by Governor Buni to President Muhammadu Buhari as a member of the APC.

The presentation was done in the company of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.

However, reacting to the defection, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan told Vanguard that the party is not bothered but would rather be focused on members who are committed to the party.

He said: “We are not worried and we won’t be worried. You are aware that his state chapter suspended him. So, if he is suspended and is already jumping ship, we won’t be worried.

“The PDP is proud of lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly elected on its platform who are ready to carry the party shoulder high; men and women who are concerned about the state of the nation and are giving themselves in service to find solutions to the challenges facing us as a nation.

“These are the people the PDP think about not those who are neither here nor there.”

