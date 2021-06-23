PDP To Investigate Alleged Claims Its Members Are Receiving Money From Tinubu

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned its members who are have been fraternising with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to desist henceforth or face the consequences of their actions.

The party also vowed to activate its undercover investigation to verify the claims that some leaders in the party in the state have been receiving financial gratifications from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos and APC national leader.

Recall that Segun Adewale popularly known as Aeroland, a former state chairman of the PDP, who was suspended by his ward chapter on Monday, had claimed that 99 per cent of PDP leaders in Lagos state are moles in the party who have been allegedly receiving money from Tinubu.

He said: “I am the only PDP leader who has not received any bribe from Tinubu. They have been collecting bribes from him, despite claiming to be PDP leaders. Ninety-nine per cent of PDP leaders in Lagos are collecting money from Tinubu. Only one percent of us are committed and they hated us”.

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Taofik Gani, the Publicity Secretary of the party, however, said the onus lies on Aeroland to back up his claim with evidence.

“He who asserts must prove. If a chieftain of the party made the claim that some party leaders are collecting money from APC, that means he has evidence to back up his claim.

“I believe any chieftain of the party who is disturbed by this can take him up. I will only advise that people should watch what they say because this is same thing that is affecting this country now as a result of the bad image some people created for this country in 2015 when they wanted to wrest power from the PDP.”

“However, there may be elements of truth in the claim and so, this party is admonishing any leader or party member who may have been affected by this allegation to desist forthwith as we shall have our own undercover investigation activated immediately”.

“You are either a member of Lagos PDP or not. We don’t want those spreading one leg in PDP and the other in APC in our midst”.

https://independent.ng/pdp-to-investigate-alleged-claims-of-members-receiving-money-from-tinubu/