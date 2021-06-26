Pentagon Releases UFO Report (Photos)

THE Pentagon has finally released its UFO report which was tipped to reveal the “truth about aliens” and US military sightings.

What to know about the report:

Investigators could only explain one encounter out of 144

No evidence to suggest extraterrestrial life or major technical advancement from an adversary – but neither can be ruled out

Investigators believe the majority of UAP’s were physical objects

21 of the 144 encounters show UAP’s that have “advanced technology”

Pentagon UFO report revealed mystery aircraft ‘clustered around the United States military bases and testing grounds’

Aerial sightings could be secret aircraft from China or Russia

A PENTAGON UFO report revealed a mystery aircraft “clustered around the United States military bases and testing grounds.”

The long-awaited report — titled The Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena — was released Friday afternoon from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

According to the UFO report, which was tipped to reveal the “truth about aliens” and US military sightings, some potential patterns did emerge.

“Although there was wide variability in the reports and the dataset is currently too limited to allow for detailed trend or pattern analysis, there was some clustering of UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) observations regarding shape, size, and, particularly, propulsion,” the report states.

“UAP sightings also tended to cluster around U.S. training and testing grounds, but we assess that this may result from a collection bias as a result of focused attention, greater numbers of latest-generation sensors operating in those areas, unit expectations, and guidance to report anomalies.”

In addition to the patterns, a number of UAP appeared to show advanced technology.

“In 18 incidents, described in 21 reports, observers reported unusual UAP movement patterns or flight characteristics,” the report continues.

“Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion.”

And in only a select number of cases, the report said “military aircraft systems processed radio frequency (RF) energy associated with UAP sightings.”

Additionally, the Defense Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) holds a small amount of data that shows “UAP demonstrating acceleration or a degree of signature management.”

In order to learn the nature and validity of the findings, more research is needed.

“We are conducting further analysis to determine if breakthrough technologies were demonstrated,” the preliminary assessment states.

The report, released on the website of the Office of the Director for National Intelligence, examined 144 reports of encounters with what the government deemed “unidentified aerial phenomenon.”

Only one of those encounters could be explained by investigators by the end of the study. That case was put down to “airborne clutter.”

Investigators also found no evidence to suggest the sightings represented either extraterrestrial life or a major technological advancement by a foreign foe, such as China or Russia.

The newly released report said the unexplained aerial sightings could be secret aircraft from China or Russia — or a “non-government” terror group.

Eleven of the cases involved a “near miss” with US personnel, investigators said.

In recent years, the government has adopted UAP as its preferred term for what are otherwise known as “unidentified flying objects,” or UFOs, which have long associated with the notion of alien spacecraft.

A second senior official said that 21 of the reports show UAPs “that appear to have some sort of advanced propulsion or advanced technology.”

Each also appeared to lack any means of propulsion or acceleration and exhibited speeds beyond what the United States believes foreign adversaries are capable of.

