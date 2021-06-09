Perpetrators Of Violence In South East Must Have A Rethink, Orji Kalu Cautions

Senator representing Abia North, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu has advised individuals sponsorship violence in the South East to stop as it is not in the interest of the people.

Kalu, also Chief Whip of Senate made this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the security challenge in the South East region was strange, saying that Igbo people were not known for burning homes to punish enemies.

The lawmaker questioned the justification for killing security officials deployed to protect people, their families, and relatives.

Kalu urged the masterminds of the violence to have a rethink of their actions, while advising them to choose a legitimate means of expressing their grievances.

”The policemen and military officers being killed are fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, children, and relatives.

”Anyone that has lost a close relative knows what it means to lose parents or children.

“I am more concerned about the lives lost because of the trickle-down effects on families.

“Our people are not known for burning homes to punish enemies, destroying police stations and infrastructures can never be the best path to express grievances,” he said.

Kalu added: “We should not either by words or actions pursue a repetition of the 1967 horrible genocide.

” We should come to understand that every war ends on a table, instead of destructions before coming to the table.

“Is it not wiser to come to table and avoid destruction? we need infrastructure, we need investments, we don’t need hostilities.

“So we are pleading with you to stop and embrace peace.“



https://abntv.com.ng/2021/06/sponsors-perpetrators-of-violence-in-south-east-must-have-a-rethink-kalu-cautions/