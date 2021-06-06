“Pete Edochie Once Had Only 4 Pairs Of Trousers While Raising Us” – Yul Edochie

“Pete Edochie Once Had Only 4 Pairs Of Trousers While Raising His Children” – Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has narrated via his Instagram handle how his father, Pete Edochie had difficult time in raising his children, IgbereTV reports.

He said that eventhough his parents didn’t have much, they raised their children to be upright and content with the little they have.

Celebrating his father, he wrote;

“At a time, while raising us his six children, this great man had only 4 pairs of trousers.

Black, brown, blue and grey.

But he never cared.

He hardly bought new things for himself.

All he cared about was taking care of his family and giving his children the best.

Then he was a civil servant, before the movies came.

There wasn’t much money but he would never take anything that doesn’t belong to him.

Then if we come back from school with anyone’s pen or book, your nyash go catch fire for him hand.

Amongst many other things, my parents taught us to be content with whatever we have, work hard, believe in God and be upright citizens.

All he kept on saying was this ‘if I give my children the best training and the best education they will survive anywhere and they’ll never lack and I will be a fulfilled father’.

Now that I’m older, with each passing day I appreciate you and mum so much more.

Thank you.

Thank you Dad.

Thank you Chief Pete Edochie @peteedochie

Thank You.”

