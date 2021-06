In this video, Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie bares his mind on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s giant strides in infrastructural development in spite of the nation’s economic challenges and state’s lean resources, as he inspects the ongoing flyover bridge project at T-Junction, Nike Lake Road, Enugu, being executed by the Enugu Sate government.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CWuDoPf2BY