Peter Okoye Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree From Escae-Benin University (Photos)
Singer and songwriter, Peter Okoye of the defunct P-Square music group has been conferred with a honorary Doctorate Degree (Doctor of Arts) by the Escae-Benin University, Edo State, IgbereTV reports.
Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, Peter wrote;
“Dear Team P! It’s a great honor to be decorated by a distinguished educational institution,
Who have recognized my contribution to Dance and Music as well as my support for the youth in the entertainment industry.
Thanks you @escaeakpakpacampus @escaeunibenin for this honor
“- Dr(Hon) Peter Obumneme Okoye Aka Dr P”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQgdDxFLE04/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link