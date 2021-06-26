Peter Okoye Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree From Escae-Benin University (Photos)

Singer and songwriter, Peter Okoye of the defunct P-Square music group has been conferred with a honorary Doctorate Degree (Doctor of Arts) by the Escae-Benin University, Edo State, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, Peter wrote;

“Dear Team P! It’s a great honor to be decorated by a distinguished educational institution,

Who have recognized my contribution to Dance and Music as well as my support for the youth in the entertainment industry.

Thanks you @escaeakpakpacampus @escaeunibenin for this honor

“- Dr(Hon) Peter Obumneme Okoye Aka Dr P”

