Petrol Station Manager Dies In An Underground Tank In Delta State (Photo)

UGHELLI – There was palpable tension in Ughelli, Delta State, after a manager of petrol station, Mr. Dennis Ikroje, died after being discovered in an under­ground tank by a co-staff.

Though the circumstanc­es surrounding his death could not be ascertained at press time, sources said the man who was said to be in his early thirties, reportedly went to work very early on that faithful morning at the petrol station situated along Ughelli/ Patani Road and allegedly went to the under­ground tank with 20 gallon and a hose for yet unknown reason.

The source who pleaded anonymity, alleged that when other workers resumed, they discovered the manager was in the manhole leading to the underground tank struggling for breath.

It was gathered that the workers immediately raised alarm which attracted the guards and other people around, the source said.

The source added the man­ager was immediately rushed to a clinic but was referred to the Central Hospital, Ughelli, where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.

Efforts made to reach the management of the petrol station and family of the deceased manager for com­ments on the matter, proved abortive as at press time.

However, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said he was yet to get details of the matter.



