Pharmacist Or Medical Sales Rep

By on No Comment

So I lost my Job last two weeks. Even though I was not guilty of the offence which I was accused of. Anyways, I pray to God and he heard my prayer. I got two jobs. One to work as a pharmacist on the island and the other to work as a medical sales representative for a new company. However with no experience prior, I would like to know which of them is the best. Also which of them is lucrative and have a better work life balance.

Pharmacist Or Medical Sales Rep added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.