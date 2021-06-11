Pharmacist Or Medical Sales Rep

So I lost my Job last two weeks. Even though I was not guilty of the offence which I was accused of. Anyways, I pray to God and he heard my prayer. I got two jobs. One to work as a pharmacist on the island and the other to work as a medical sales representative for a new company. However with no experience prior, I would like to know which of them is the best. Also which of them is lucrative and have a better work life balance.

