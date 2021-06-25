Photo Of Laycon And Ebuka Running Away During Lucy And Kaisha Fight

Nigerians have taken to social media to question where TV host Ebuka Uchendu and Big Brother Naija lockdown winner Laycon were running to during the clash between Kaisha and Lucy.

Recall that Lucy and Kaisha went head to head during the show’s recent episode after she told Lucy and Ka3na to stop talking about her mom.

A scene from the video that has gone viral on social media showed Ebuka and Laycon in what looked like them walking away.

However, Prince and Tolani Baj sat on to watch the fight

