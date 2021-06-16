Photos From Former PDP Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja

Here are some pictures from the just concluded Former PDP Governors Forum held today at the party’s Legacy House Abuja.

In attendance at the meeting were The Chairman of the Forum, Chief Servant Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu; Former Governor of Anambra State and PDP’S Vice Presidential Candidate in 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi; Former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Muhammad Makarfi;

Former Senate President and Governor of Kwara State, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki;

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido;

Former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema;

Former Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada;

Former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed; Former Governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna; Former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Liyel Imoke and Former Governor of Imo state, Emeka Iheodioha.

More details from the meeting are expected later today.