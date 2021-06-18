Pictures From Last Night’s Tanker Explosion In Lagos

A gas tanker reportedly exploded around 11pm on June 17, at Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way in Ikeja, Lagos.

An eyewitness alleged that the fire was caused by a leaking gas tanker that broke down just after a Filling station, causing panic at the filling station and making both staff and customers flee for their lives.

The eyewitness said;

The fire was caused by a leaking gas tanker that broke down just after Total Filling station at around 10:30pm causing panic at the filling station that made both staff and customers flee for their lives.

Repeated calls to the Lagos state fire service for preemptive measures proved abortive until the tanker exploded at about 11:PM and the resulting inferno quickly spread around, especially into the plaza after the filling station.

A gallant effort from the Lagos state fire service when did arrive curtailed the rage of the fire and arguably prevented further damage.

Many reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries following the explosion which affected buildings and vehicles around the area.

Eyewitnesses said the fire which resulted from the explosion, was wind transported to the premises of Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) Plaza beside Sheraton Hotel, a facility that housed many businesses.

The fire was eventually put out around 12:30am with the help of seven fire trucks from Lagos Fire Service and LASEMA Response Unit.

Lagos state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu has visited the scene of the incident with other officials of the Lagos state government.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/6/gas-tanker-explodes-in-ikeja-photosvideo.html