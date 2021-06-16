Pictures Of How The Yaba Transport Exchange Will Look When Completed

*[THE FUTURE]* Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today commissioned The Yaba Bus Terminal. The Yaba Bus terminal will complement the ONGOING Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) RED LINE rail infrastructure.

The ONGOING Yaba Train Station which would be integrated with this Yaba Bus terminal to make Yaba a major transport interchange.

The Murtala Muhammed Way, which will be the take-off point for the overpass bridge over the rail lines to take traffic into Ojuelegba Road.

#ForAGreaterLagos