Pictures Of Wrecked Vehicle Of Late Ebonyi Commissioner

Govt Releases Pictures Of Wrecked Vehicle of Ebonyi Commissioner Reported Dead | #IgbereTV

By Wisdom Nwedene, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government has released pictures of wrecked vehicle of the late Commissioner for Infrastructure, Engr Fidelis Nweze.

IGBERE TV had reported that late Engr Nweze died at the Turkish Hospital Abuja on Tuesday morning, June 22, after he sustained injuries in an auto crash.

The Governor stated this on Wednesday, June 23, at the three-day intercessory prayer-themed “God Protect Our Dear State And Leaders” organized in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter and holding at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

The prayer was organised following the death of Engineer Nweze and Engineer Uche Okah, former Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development.

Governor David Umahi during the Prayers thanked CAN for the partnerships and expressed hope that with the Prayers, the pains would be assuaged.

Meanwhile, there was serious confusion in Abakaliki following the purported resurrection of the late Engr Nweze.

The rumour caused serious celebration and confusion in Abakaliki as family members, friends, political associates and well-wishers of the late politician thronged his Abakaliki residence in celebration.

A video seen by IGBERE TV shows that over five hundred people including youths ,women and some political leaders from his Ezza clan thronged his Ezza road residence chanting songs of victory and celebration that the Commissioner had resurrected.

But in a reaction, the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, described the resurrection rumour as fake.

He said “People should stop spreading news that is not verified, it is inflicting more pain on those that are currently mourning.

‘No picture evidence, no confirmation from the hospital or mortuary, why on earth should we engage in hearsay at this critical time?

“The state is still in a mourning mood.

“Though it is a very hard pill to swallow but we have to accept the reality before us”

As at the time of filing this report, discussions about the death of the Commissioner and his purported resurrection are currently on going among politicians, academics, Journalists, drivers, mechanics, students, traders among others in the State.

