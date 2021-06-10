PMB In Lagos: Police Blocked Oba’s Chiefs, Granted Tinubu Daughter’s Guests Access

Buhari’s Visit: How Police Blocked Chiefs Who Accompanied Oba Of Lagos But Granted Access To Tinubu’s Daughter’s Guests

There was drama at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State, on Thursday, as policemen prevented two of the Chiefs who accompanied Oba Rilwanu Akiolu of Lagos, from the arena where President Muhammadu Buhari handed over some equipment to security agencies.

Only one of the chiefs followed the monarch into the venue where the equipment were handed over to the state police command.

The monarch was an Assistant Inspector-General before he retired from the police.

However, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, Iyaloja-General of Lagos, got to the venue in the company of three persons who were all allowed into the venue.

The Iyaloja-General is the daughter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was absent at the event.

It is unclear why Tinubu was conspicuously absent during the historic visit of Buhari to Lagos.

Among the items handed over to the police were 150 Double Cabin Vehicles; 30 Saloon Patrol Vehicles; 1,000 Ballistic Vests; 1,000 Ballistic Helmets; 1,000 Handheld Police Radios/Walkie Talkies and 100 Security Patrol Bikes.

Others were two Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs); Four High Capacity Troop Carriers; Two Anti-Riot Water Cannon Vehicles; Office/Command Furniture and other Ancillary Support Resources

They were donated by the state government.

Speaking at the event, Buhari charged the Inspector-General of Police to rebuild confidence in his men, who have been demoralised as a result of a series of attacks since the #EndSARS protests.

“I charge the Inspector-General to leave no stone unturned in rebuilding the morale of his officers and men, especially in the aftermath of the mindless violence associated with the EndSARS protests, as well as the recent spate of attacks on Police Stations in some parts of the country.

“A nation that turns its Police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction is a nation on the path of self-destruction. We will act firmly and decisively against any and all persons fomenting or carrying out attacks on our Police Force and other security personnel.

“As Commander-in-chief, my primary responsibility remains the security of the country and the safety of all citizens. Despite the many challenges we are facing, I want Nigerians to rest assured that we will secure this country. We will secure our infrastructure, our highways, our communities, and our forests, and we will secure the lives of our people,” the president said.



https://dailytrust.com/buharis-visit-how-police-blocked-chiefs-who-accompanied-oba-of-lagos-but-granted-access-to-tinubus-daughters-guests