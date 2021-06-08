Poland Vs Germany Vs Canada: Which One Is Best?

Hi guys, I’m seeking undergraduate admission in Canada, but since I have no sponsors, I’ve been advised to try Germany or Poland.

Please if you are in any of these countries, speak up. How easy is it to get jobs, what physical experience am I missing? Which country will you advice me to go for?

Mature advice only please

Poland has low school fees, but the chances of getting good jobs to support yourself and pay your school fees is very slim. I’m cool with Poland, but I don’t like that I won’t be able to pay for my fees.

Germany has some free and far more cheaper tuition fees than Poland. Also, there are better chances to get good jobs. I don’t like Germany though.

For the both above, you are allowed to stay after your studies for a while and you can get their residency card easily.

Canadian schools are more expensive, but there are good jobs that allow you to work and pay your tuition. I just prefer there.

Thanks in advance.