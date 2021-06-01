Police Arrest 15 Over Violent Protest On Zamfara Highway (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

15 youths have been arrested in connection with the violent protest in the Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

The arrested youths were paraded at the Police Headquarters in Gusau, the state capital by the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Hussain Rabiu.

Rabiu who said that the protest which took place on Monday May 31 was organised by unpatriotic citizens from Kurya Madaro and Maguru District in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of the state, called on parents and guardians to take proper control of their children and advised them against attempts to be recruited by the said conflict entrepreneurs to commit acts of criminality.

The commissioner disclosed that items recovered from the suspects include six motorcycles, four locally fabricated guns, motorcycle plugs used as bullets, a machete, and assorted charms.

He also warned residents that the command under his watch would not tolerate any attempt by conflict entrepreneurs to sabotage the efforts of the security agencies to restore peace and stability in Zamfara.

