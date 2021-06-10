Police Arrest Native Doctor Who Prepares Charms For IPOB/ESN In Imo

Imo State Police Command says it on Tuesday arrested a 65-year-old Ezeugo Ordu, a native doctor from Ubachima, Omuma, Oru West LGA who allegedly prepares charms for members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network, ESN.

According to the police, he has confessed to be a member of IPOB/ESN, and has made useful statements as regards to the recent attacks on Police stations as well as the residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

In a statement signed by the PPRO of the Command, SP Bala Elkana made available to ABN TV, the tactical teams of the Command through diligent and painstaking investigations nabbed Ezeugo who Ordu led operatives of the Command to the IPOB/ESN camp a Bush close to Njaba River where nine persons were arrested at the criminal hideout.

He said they were planning another attack as assorted charms were recovered from them.

He added, “However, two (2) out of the nine arrested in the hideout, CHINEDU NWAKAIRE “M” aka ONE DOOR, 48 yrs old UZOAMAKA UGOANYANWU “M”, (their native Doctor) 40 yrs old, were identified to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the private residence of Gov. Hope Uzodinma and also some Police stations as well, they confessed to the crime, and also stated their roles during the operations.

“Furthermore, the CP used the opportunity to reiterate the call on members of the IPOB/ESN, or any other criminal syndicate operating in the state especially those who stole Police arms and ammunitions to voluntarily surrender themselves to enable them get “soft landing”, or they will be arrested face the full wrath of the law, as the Command will do everything possible to rid Imo state of crime and criminality”.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/06/police-arrest-native-doctor-who-allegedly-prepares-charms-for-esn-in-imo-photo/