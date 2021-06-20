Police Arrest Nollywood Producer, Mike Omoruyi With Guns In Delta (Photo)

Drama, as police arrest Nollywood actor who hired guns to shoot movie in Delta

•Three others arrested with arms, ammunition

An acclaimed Nollywood actor, Mike Omoruyi, is in custody of police operatives attached to the Delta State Police Rapid Response Squad, over illegal possession of arms hired for movie production.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Command, DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement, said the 38-year-old movie actor was arrested June 15 after a search on him along Obiaruku/Umuedu road in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

According to the PPRO, one Lar rifle without a magazine, one fabricated AK-47 rifle, one Air rifle, one Pump action, one English double barrel gun and two toy guns were recovered from him.

Edafe, however, disclosed that upon investigation, it was discovered that the actor actually hired the weapons from a 57-year-old Chief Otuya Josiah from Umuedu community for N50,000, adding that the chief had confessed renting out the weapons to him and further investigations were ongoing.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/drama-as-police-arrest-nollywood-actor-who-hired-guns-to-shoot-movie-in-delta/

Photo: 57-year-old Chief Otuya Josiah who rented the weapons to the Nollywood actor.