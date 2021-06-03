Police Discover 7 IPOB Cells In Edo

He listed the affected areas to include Ologbo, Okhuae, Igbanke, Iguolaba, Abudu in Edo

The Nigeria Police Force has discovered some cells allegedly belonging to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB in Edo State.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the South-South Zone of Operation Restore Peace, DIG Moses Jitoboh disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting in Benin City on Thursday.

He listed the affected areas to include Ologbo, Okhuae, Igbanke, Iguolaba, Abudu in Edo South senatorial district and Igueben and Ubiaja in Edo Central senatorial district, according to Vanguard.

He said: “There is no way police can be effective without the support of the people, especially the traditional rulers.

“Vigilante is one thing the society needs, we cannot do without them, there must be synergy between the police and the vigilante.”

http://saharareporters.com/2021/06/03/police-discover-least-7-ipob-cells-edo