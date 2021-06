Officers of the Lagos state police command have fired teargas at peaceful June 12 protesters in Ojota, Lagos.

Photographs sent to POLITICS NIGERIA reveal that the protesters quickly took to their heels as the fierce looking officers advanced shooting canisters of tear gas at them.

Some Protesters were also arrested at the popular Gani Fawehinmi Park.



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-police-attack-june-12-protesters-in-lagos-with-teargas-arrest-several-photos/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4rbjuvHIWU