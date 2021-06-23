Police Inspector, Nathaniel Manasseh Arrested For Gunrunning & Renting Riffles (Pix)

Cross River: Police parades Inspector for alleged gun running, 24 others for various

The Cross River State Police command has paraded one of its personnel, Inspector Nathaniel Manasseh, for alleged gun running.

The command also paraded 29-yr-old suspects, Mr. Akaniyene Inyang Umoh, for alleged arson and participating in the burning down of Ini Police headquarters in Akwa Ibom.

Umoh was arrested by the police detectives in Cross River after he fled from Ini.

Also paraded by the police are twenty three other suspected criminals picked by the police for various ranging from murder,illegal possession of firearms armed robbery, and cultism.

Speaking while parading the suspects at the state police headquarters Diamond Hill, Calabar, the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sikiru Akande, urged the residents of the state to assist the police with useful information that could aid in the arrest of criminals.

The police commissioner said: “Cross River is regaining its lost glory in the area of security. As a matter of fact, we remain the most peaceful state in Nigeria and nothing can break out resolve.

“For our achievement, today is not unconnected with corporation enjoyed by well meaningful citizens, critical security stakeholders and corporate bodies that meets regularly to reevaluate our performance so far and the need for improvement that has led to what you are seeing today.

“I want to equivocally state clear that for the police to function effectively and efficiently in any developed society requires citizen’s participation, collaborative partnership and willingness of the community to constantly equip the police with useful information that can forestall unpleasant occurrence.”

Akande revealed that amongst those apprehended include an Inspector of Police, who usually gives out their riffles on “rent” to notorious criminals and is a member of a gun running syndicate.

He further said three persons were arrested for murder, nine for armed robbery, six for cultism, while three others were arrested for gun running, including the Inspector, as well as one for car snatching and another for arson.

Items recovered includes one unregistered Sports Utility Vehicle SUV from some criminals said to be one of the vehicles stolen around the Cross River Basin Authority during the #End SARS protest.

But reacting to his arrest, the police inspector, Manasseh, admitted that he lost some rifles, claiming that he was charmed and spouses of two AK-47 and a vehicle.

He said: “I was assigned to convey two criminals from Obubra LGA of Cross River State to Owerri and unfortunately I was charmed by one of the criminals along the road and the criminals flee away with a vehicle and guns said to be property of the police.

“But I reported to the command and the police went after the criminals and got the criminals with the police guns recovered.”



