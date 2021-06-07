Police Kill ‘Dragon’, A Dreaded Bandit Behind Attacks In Imo (Graphic Pics)

The Imo state Police command has successfully neutralised a dreaded bandit and mastermind behind attacks on police stations in the state, Joseph Uka Nnachi popularly known as ‘Dragon’ or ‘King of Dragons’.

Dragon and five of his men where killed in a shoot out with security operatives in Owerri on Sunday. Imo Police PRO, Bala Elkana, in a statement made available to POLITICS NIGERIA, revealed that several deadly weapons were recovered from the criminals.

“On 6th June, 2021 at about 06:15 hours when Imolites were preparing to go to Church, hoodlums planned to turn the beautiful Sunday into a black Sunday with an attempt to attack Owerri the State Capital. The attempt was vehemently repelled by the gallant forces of the Army, Police Special Forces and other supporting security agencies.”

“The attackers who came in a white hummer bus, wanted to access the Command Headquarters through Works Layout around Alvan Nursery and Primary School Owerri but had a bloody fight with the security forces. They were first Intercepted by the Military at the outer perimeter cordon provided for the Police. Five hoodlums were killed in action (KIA)including Joseph Uka Nnachi alias King of Dragons.”

“One suspect Stanley Osinachi ‘m’ 30 years old of Achi/Mberi , Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State was arrested and presently aiding investigation. He confirmed that Dragon is the leader of the gang in Imo State reporting to their supreme leader Nnamdi Kanu. He stated that, they belong to the proscribed IPOB and ESN.”

“Four AK 47 Rifles with 2000 rounds of live ammunition and large number of explosives were recovered from the scene. The Rifles breech numbers were crossed-checked and found to be the same Police Rifles that were stolen by the hoodlums from our Police station at Omuma on 31st May, 2021 which claimed the lives of four Policemen.”

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-police-kill-dreaded-bandit-mastermind-behind-attacks-in-imo-dragon-photos/