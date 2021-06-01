Police Raid Gay Wedding In Uganda, Arrest 44 Homosexuals, Recover Condoms (Video)

Police raid gay wedding in Uganda, arrest 44

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RlevWrQxnk

Police in Nansana, Uganda have arrested 44 people for organizing and attending a same sex traditional marriage.

Spokesperson for the Kampala Metropolitan Police, Luke Owoyesigyire, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, May 31, said police received a tip off about a group of men suspected to be homosexuals conducting a wedding in 780 zone, Ochen ward in Nansana municipality.

“Immediately a team of police officers proceeded to the scene and a group of 38 adult males and 6 females were found conducting a ceremony at around 1pm that looked to be a wedding. All the men had make up and some were dressed as female in dresses and wigs, ”Owoyesigyire stated.

“At the same functions gifts were recovered, these included suitcases, a tv, assorted gifts like sugar, salt, pineapples and many other gifts normally given at traditional functions.” he added.

The Kampala police spokesperson said that used and unused condoms were recovered at the scene whereas the suspects were not observing Covid SOPs like social distancing and wearing of masks.

He noted that they were arrested and detained at police.

The Criminal Investigations Divisions spokesperson, Charles Twine later said the group would be charged for doing a negligent act likely to spread an infectious disease.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPlEnsGAj6n/?utm_medium=copy_link