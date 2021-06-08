Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Arrest 5 Cultists, Armed Robbers In Delta (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

The Delta State Police Command has rescued one Efe Caroline, who was kidnapped by gunmen in Oreokpe, in Okpe Local Government Area of the state, NaijaCover Reports.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Edafe Bright, who disclosed this to NaijaCover, in a statement on Tuesday, June 8, said three suspected cultists and two armed robbers were also arrested.

“On the 6/6/2021 at about 2145hrs, The Divisional police officer, orerokpe division received a timely distressed call from an unknown caller that four(4) armed men, suspected to be kidnappers shot sporadically at Biokoro extension and kidnapped one Efe Caroline ‘f’ 38yrs. Consequently, Police operatives from Orerokpe Division were quickly detailed to the area,” he stated.

The operatives on getting to the scene sighted the hoodlums and gave them a hot chase, engaged them in a shootout at Okujorogun Community. They were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the Police. Consequently, the hoodlums abandoned the victim and fled. The victim was rescued unhurt and a manhunt for the hoodlums is ongoing.

Edafe said the three suspected members of Supreme Vikings confraternity were arrested in Ogwashi-Uku and one English automatic pump action gun recovered from them.

“The Commissioner of Police who mandated the Commander state anti-cult unit (SACU) SP Christopher Igbaji to relocate to Ogwashi-uku and bring an end to the cult crisis in the area, acting on intelligence which revealed that there is a house at Azungu Quarters Ogwashi-Uku, where cultists usually converge, plan on their next move before attacking their fellow cult rivals,” the statement reads

“On the 6/6/2021 at about 2130hrs, the commander SACU mobilized and led a combined team of Delta state anti cult unit (SACU)and special tactical squad STS attached to Delta Command and stormed the said hideout, arrested three (3) suspects namely, Lucky Nwose ‘m’ 23yrs, Somto Azubuike ‘m’ age 18yrs, Omali Maxwell ‘m’ 18yrs all suspected to be members of Supreme Vikings confraternity aka ARO BAGGER and recovered one English automatic pump action gun loaded with two (2) live cartridges. Investigation is ongoing.”

“Routine patrol, stop and search, pin down points are very important part of proactive policing the Delta state commissioner of Police has imbibe on officers and men of the command to adopt, this has continue to pay off in the fight against criminals in Delta state

“On the 28/5/2021 at about 0930hrs, while police operative of the Divisional Quick Response team attached to ‘A’ Division Warri on routine patrol at Ugbuangue community sighted a young man in a suspicious manner, when the team approached the said suspect, he hurriedly abandoned his hand bag and took to his heels

“After conducting search on the bag, one locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun was found. On suspicion that the suspect might come back to carry his weapon, the team laid ambush in the bush, after a short while the said suspect resurfaced with intend to collect the exhibit. The suspect one Joshua Godwin ‘m’ 28yrs was eventually arrested. Investigation is in progress.

Similarly, on May 27, at about 10:30pm, Eagle-Net patrol team while on patrol along Koka Ibusa express, sighted a suspicious motorcyclist making calls and intercepted him.

“After a thorough search was conducted on him a locally made pistol was recovered from the suspect. The suspect namely, Solomon Omachonu ‘m’ 27yrs of Igbedo community Nzam Olumbanasa Anambra West Local government of Anambra State but residing at Amusement Park in Koka area of Asaba was arrested. Other exhibits recovered includes, army colour face cap, a camouflage army colour belt and wrist watch with unregistered motorcycle. Investigation is ongoing.”

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/6/police-rescue-kidnap-victim-arrest-5-suspected-cultists-armed-robbers-in-delta.html