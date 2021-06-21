Policeman Fights Bus Conductor Who Insisted He Pays His Transport Fare (Photos)

Policeman fights bus conductor who insisted he pays his transport fare.

A policeman was filmed fighting a bus conductor in Ikorodu at about 5:30pm on Saturday, June 19.

According to eyewitnesses, the policeman wanted to ride in the bus for free as a “staff” but the bus driver and conductor insisted they no longer carry staff for free “since the government does not pity poor people that use danfo for business and keep increasing the cost of petrol.”

The policeman then allegedly became aggressive and put hands on the conductor.

