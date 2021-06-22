Policeman Kills 5 Innocent People In Enugu, Blames Unknown Gunmen – Lady (Video)

How Policeman Killed Five Innocent Persons, Tried To Blame Unknown Gunmen -Eyewitnesses

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvkCd8kTrpE

Survivors of the Enugu shooting on Monday have revealed how a policeman woke up and starting shooting residents of the house he lived in.

He went on to claim that unknown gunmen had killed the victims and shot the survivors but the eyewitnesses refute his claim.

A widow of one of the victims, Oluchi Orji has called on government to help her and the children left behind by her husband.