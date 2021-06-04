Politicians, Other Nigerians React To Suspension Of Twitter

No sir! This should not be the response from the president of a nation with a vibrant youthful population for whom #Twitter is part of their daily lives and a source of their income and livelihood.

This must be reviewed.



Abubakar Bukola Saraki CON

Naija Govt sha. Using Twitter platform to announce Twitter suspension. Na im Baba Fela dey call babanla nonsense.

Buhari should learn from Trump. Ordinary Delete na im vex you like this. Na im be say if dem suspend you you go collect our phones. Yeye dey smell. SDM



Dino Melaye

Twitter suspension;a bad legacy.



Shehu Sani

The suspension of the activities of @Twitter in Nigeria by the @MBuhari administration should be ignored by @Jack. The Buhari government has no means of enforcing the suspension. Even officials of the Buhari regime are still on Twitter

#TwitterSuspendBuharisAccount

#TableShaker



Reno Omokri

They are banning Twitter in Nigeria.

And they announced it on Twitter..



Apostle Johnson Suleman

Q: Oga, they said they will use VPN to access Twitter o. What can we do?

LM: Stop asking stupid questions. Ban VPN, whatever that is, immediately too.



J J Omojuwa

Buhari thinks this is 1984. I guffaw! He’s messing with a very wrong generation. The mission to ban @Twitter is failed just like Buhari’s administration. The authorities are despicably dancing naked at market square. It will end in hot tears for them.



Mr Festus Ogun

Nigerians deserve their right to free speech. The Twitter ban in Nigeria is hasty and unnecessary. I hope the government sees its error and quickly corrects this goof.



Ben Murray-Bruce

Say after me:

We will resist every attempt of the Government to ban Twitter in Nigeria.



Rinu Oduala

The most shameful thing about the ban of Twitter in Nigeria is not even that it was announced.

It’s the realisation that this government can’t see the divisiveness and irresponsibility of that Buhari tweet, and the barefacedness with which it is going about it.



Fisayo Soyombo