Politicians Who Moved To APC In 2021

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has recently gained a lot of political capital from the political misfortunes of the country’s main opposition, the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

The topsy turvy nature of Nigerian politics is such that politicians can easily move from one political party to another without legal encumbrances.

Towards the end of last year, Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state had led the way. In 2021 however, there have been some high-profile defections into the APC, among which are;

January 28

Seven APM lawmakers in Ogun defected to the APC. The lawmakers were Modupe Mujota representing Abeokuta North State Constituency, Musefiu Lamidi from Ado-Odo/Ota II and Amosun Yusuf from Ewekoro State Constituency.

Others were Ajayi Bolanle and Ganiyu Oyedeji from Egbado South and Ifo II State constituencies, and Ajibola Sikiratu and Ademola Adeniran from Ipokia/Idiroko and Sagamu II constituencies.

February 15

Iyiola Omisore, a former deputy governor of Osun state defected from the SDP to the APC.

February 16

Otunba Gbenga Daniel, a former Governor of Ogun State and campaign manager for the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in 2019, Atiku Abubakar, ditched the opposition for the ruling party.

February 23

At the House of Representatives, member representing Ondo East/West Hon. Abiola Peters Makinde left the ADC for APC.

Just days before then, Hon. Blessing Onuh and Hon. Yakubu Abdullahi announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While, Onuh who represents Oturkpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency of Benue, joined the APC from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abdullahi who represents Bauchi Federal Constituency, also dumped the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) for the APC.

February 23

All the three lawmakers elected on the platform of the African Democratic Congress ADC in the Ogun State House of Assembly defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Lawmakers who announced their defection during plenary included Jemili Akingbade, who was also the former Minority Whip, Adegoke Adeyanju, and Wahab Haruna.

March 12

On this day, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and party chieftain in Ogun State, Hon. Dimeji Bankole left the PDP and pitched tent with the APC.

March 17

Lawmaker representing the Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Jimoh Aremu, moved from the African Democratic Congress ADC to the All Progressives Congress APC.

March 26

On this day, Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, received the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Onyeabo Azubike Ihejirika (rtd) CFR, “Dike Abia” into the party.

Gen. Ihejirika was formally presented to the chairman by the Jigawa state Governor and Chairman APC Strategy and Contact committee Alh. Abubakar Badaru and Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu.

April 13

Samuel Tsebe, the member representing Akwanga South constituency in Nasarawa Assembly, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for the All Progressive Congress APC.

May 19

On this day, Member representing Apa/Agatu federal constituency in Benue state, Hon. Godday Samuel today visited Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

The federal lawmaker had fruitful deliberations with the Caretaker committee chairman pertaining to his preparation to join the APC from his current Labour Party.

May 20

It was on this day that the Cross River state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade officially ditched the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for the APC.



