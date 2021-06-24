Pregnant Woman, Two Others Die In Lagos-Ibadan Road Crash

Three persons, including a pregnant woman, have died in a pre-dawn multiple accident on Ogun State corridor of the Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

The accident, which occurred around 4:30am at Danco – Ibafo stretch of the expressway, involved four vehicles – DAF Truck flat body marked XY 895 GGE, Iveco Truck with registration number JBD 16 XY loaded with granite, Mazda bus marked LND 676 XX conveying tomatoes and another Mazda Bus with registration number BDG 755 YA loaded with garri.

Eyewitnesses said the Mazda bus driver carrying sacks of garri lost control and rammed into a truck from the rear, triggering multiple hits by other vehicles.

They said there were nine passengers in the Mazda bus.

The eyewitnesses said operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) and Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) were seen evacuating the victims, clearing obstruction and directing traffic.

Spokesperson for TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, said remains of the deceased were taken to the morgue of Idera Hospital, a private health facility in Sagamu, by FRSC operatives.

Akinbiyi said among the three casualties were two male occupants of the Mazda bus loaded with garri while the pregnant woman was in a Mazda bus conveying tomatoes.

While commiserating with families of the dead, the TRACE Corps spokesman

warned motorists to desist from over speeding, especially where the roads are wet with poor visibility likely to affect drivers already fatigued before the break of dawn.



https://thenationonlineng.net/pregnant-woman-two-others-die-in-auto-crash/amp/