Premier League 2021/22 Fixtures Released

The 2021/22 Premier League fixtures have been released and the dates of all 380 matches are below.

Kick-offs are 15:00 for Saturdays and bank holidays unless stated otherwise.

Manchester city City open title defence at Spur while Arsenal face brenford

Saturday 14 August

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester v Wolves

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v West Ham

Norwich v Liverpool

Spurs v Man City

Watford v Aston Villa

Saturday 21 August

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Brighton v Watford

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Leeds v Everton

Liverpool v Burnley

Man City v Norwich

Southampton v Man Utd

West Ham v Leicester

Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 28 August

Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Leeds

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Arsenal

Newcastle v Southampton

Norwich v Leicester

Spurs v Watford

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Man Utd

Saturday 11 September

Arsenal v Norwich

Brentford v Brighton

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v Burnley

Leeds v Liverpool

Leicester v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v West Ham

Watford v Wolves

Saturday 18 September

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton v Leicester

Burnley v Arsenal

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle v Leeds

Norwich v Watford

Spurs v Chelsea

West Ham v Man Utd

Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 25 September

Arsenal v Spurs

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Everton v Norwich

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Burnley

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Southampton v Wolves

Watford v Newcastle

Saturday 2 October

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Norwich

Chelsea v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Leeds v Watford

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Everton

Spurs v Aston Villa

West Ham v Brentford

Wolves v Newcastle

Saturday 16 October

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brentford v Chelsea

Everton v West Ham

Leicester v Man Utd

Man City v Burnley

Newcastle v Spurs

Norwich v Brighton

Southampton v Leeds

Watford v Liverpool

Saturday 23 October

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Leicester

Brighton v Man City

Chelsea v Norwich

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Everton v Watford

Leeds v Wolves

Man Utd v Liverpool

Southampton v Burnley

West Ham v Spurs

Saturday 30 October

Aston Villa v West Ham

Burnley v Brentford

Leicester v Arsenal

Liverpool v Brighton

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Chelsea

Norwich v Leeds

Spurs v Man Utd

Watford v Southampton

Wolves v Everton

Saturday 6 November

Arsenal v Watford

Brentford v Norwich

Brighton v Newcastle

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Spurs

Leeds v Leicester

Man Utd v Man City

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Liverpool

Saturday 20 November

Aston Villa v Brighton

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Leicester v Chelsea

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man City v Everton

Newcastle v Brentford

Norwich v Southampton

Spurs v Leeds

Watford v Man Utd

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 27 November

Arsenal v Newcastle

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Burnley v Spurs

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Leicester v Watford

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v West Ham

Norwich v Wolves

Tuesday 30 November

19:45 Aston Villa v Man City

19:45 Everton v Liverpool

19:45 Leeds v Crystal Palace

19:45 Watford v Chelsea

19:45 West Ham v Brighton

19:45 Wolves v Burnley

20:00 Man Utd v Arsenal

Wednesday 1 December

19:45 Newcastle v Norwich

19:45 Southampton v Leicester

19:45 Spurs v Brentford

Saturday 4 December

Aston Villa v Leicester

Everton v Arsenal

Leeds v Brentford

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Burnley

Southampton v Brighton

Spurs v Norwich

Watford v Man City

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 December

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Watford

Brighton v Spurs

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Leeds

Crystal Palace v Everton

Leicester v Newcastle

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Wolves

Norwich v Man Utd

Tuesday 14 December

19:45 Arsenal v West Ham

19:45 Brentford v Man Utd

19:45 Brighton v Wolves

19:45 Burnley v Watford

19:45 Leicester v Spurs

19:45 Norwich v Aston Villa

20:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton

Wednesday 15 December

20:00 Chelsea v Everton

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

20:00 Man City v Leeds

Saturday 18 December

Aston Villa v Burnley

Everton v Leicester

Leeds v Arsenal

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Man City

Southampton v Brentford

Spurs v Liverpool

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Norwich

Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 26 December

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Brentford

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Leeds

Man City v Leicester

Newcastle v Man Utd

Norwich v Arsenal

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Watford

Tuesday 28 December

Arsenal v Wolves

Brentford v Man City

Chelsea v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Everton v Newcastle

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Utd v Burnley

Southampton v Spurs

Watford v West Ham

Saturday 1 January

Arsenal v Man City

Brentford v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Everton v Brighton

Leeds v Burnley

Leicester v Norwich

Man Utd v Wolves

Southampton v Newcastle

Watford v Spurs

Saturday 15 January

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Leicester

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Chelsea

Newcastle v Watford

Norwich v Everton

Spurs v Arsenal

West Ham v Leeds

Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 22 January

Arsenal v Burnley

Brentford v Wolves

Chelsea v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Aston Villa

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Brighton

Man Utd v West Ham

Southampton v Man City

Watford v Norwich

Tuesday 8 February

19:45 Aston Villa v Leeds

19:45 Brighton v Chelsea

19:45 Burnley v Man Utd

19:45 Norwich v Crystal Palace

19:45 West Ham v Watford

19:45 Wolves v Arsenal

Wednesday 9 February

19:45 Newcastle v Everton

19:45 Spurs v Southampton

20:00 Liverpool v Leicester

20:00 Man City v Brentford

Saturday 12 February

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leeds

Leicester v West Ham

Man Utd v Southampton

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Norwich v Man City

Spurs v Wolves

Watford v Brighton

Saturday 19 February

Arsenal v Brentford

Aston Villa v Watford

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Leeds v Man Utd

Liverpool v Norwich

Man City v Spurs

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Newcastle

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 26 February

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Newcastle

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Man City

Leeds v Spurs

Man Utd v Watford

Southampton v Norwich

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 5 March

Aston Villa v Southampton

Burnley v Chelsea

Leicester v Leeds

Liverpool v West Ham

Man City v Man Utd

Newcastle v Brighton

Norwich v Brentford

Spurs v Everton

Watford v Arsenal

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 12 March

Arsenal v Leicester

Brentford v Burnley

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Norwich

Man Utd v Spurs

Southampton v Watford

West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 19 March

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Southampton

Leicester v Brentford

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Spurs v West Ham

Watford v Everton

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 2 April

Brighton v Norwich

Burnley v Man City

Chelsea v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Leeds v Southampton

Liverpool v Watford

Man Utd v Leicester

Spurs v Newcastle

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 9 April

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v West Ham

Everton v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Wolves

Norwich v Burnley

Southampton v Chelsea

Watford v Leeds

Saturday 16 April

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Chelsea

Man Utd v Norwich

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Brighton

Watford v Brentford

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v Man City

Saturday 23 April

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brentford v Spurs

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Leeds

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v Watford

Norwich v Newcastle

Saturday 30 April

Aston Villa v Norwich

Everton v Chelsea

Leeds v Man City

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Leicester

Watford v Burnley

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 7 May

Arsenal v Leeds

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v Man Utd

Burnley v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man City v Newcastle

Norwich v West Ham

Sunday 15 May

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brentford

Leeds v Brighton

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Liverpool

Spurs v Burnley

Watford v Leicester

West Ham v Man City

Wolves v Norwich

To avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on 14 May

Sunday 22 May

16:00 Arsenal v Everton

16:00 Brentford v Leeds

16:00 Brighton v West Ham

16:00 Burnley v Newcastle

16:00 Chelsea v Watford

16:00 Crystal Palace v Man Utd

16:00 Leicester v Southampton

16:00 Liverpool v Wolves

16:00 Man City v Aston Villa

16:00 Norwich v Spurs

Source: https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1405072658312667139?s=19