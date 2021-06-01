Premier League Shortlists Nominees For Best Player & Best Coach Of The Season (Pics)

Connect on Linked in

PLAYERS

� Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

� Ruben Dias (Man City)

� Bruno Fernandes (Man It’s)

� Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

⚪️ Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

� Mason Mount (Chelsea)

� Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

⚒ Tomas Soucek (West Ham)

https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1399667036528250883?s=19

COACHES

Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds Utd)

Josep Guardiola (Man City)

David Moyes (West Ham)

Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City)

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer (Man Utd)

#PLAwards

https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1399682138249732105?s=19

Voting is now open for your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Season ➡️