President Buhari Arrives In Lagos (Pictures)

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Lagos for the commissioning of some projects by the Federal Government.

There is a heavy presence of security operatives in some parts of the commercial city based on the President’s visit.

He is currently at Ebutte Meta Terminal of the Nigerian Railway Corporation for the commissioning ceremony of the Lagos Ibadan rail project and the flag off of commercial operations.



https://www.channelstv.com/2021/06/10/buhari-visits-lagos-to-commission-projects/?fbclid=IwAR3zHV_G67whAPAfLhj4doIiKOuKhSIwMRf9MAg6FIMfKy2QN2LQIuwxsw0