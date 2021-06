2013 vs 2021

I am pleased to announce that I have approved the allocation of 3-bedroom houses to the 1994 African Cup of Nations-winning Super Eagles Team (Tunisia ‘94)! Another historical promise fulfilled by our administration. These heroes did our nation proud, and the least we can do is honour the Federal Government’s promise to them. They will be allocated the houses in their States of preference.



