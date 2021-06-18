President Buhari Inaugurates 4,000 Resettlement Homes For IDPs

President Muhammadu Buhari on his one-day official visit to Borno state on Thursday, June 17, 2021 paid courtesy visit to Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn El-Kanemi and inaugurated Resettlement Homes for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri.

The President had given approval for the construction of 10,000 resettlement homes in Borno state, out of which 4,000 of the homes were completed and commissioned by the President yesterday. Furthermore, the President also directed constant release of food intervention by the Nigeria Customs Service and the North East Development Commission in order to support the displaced persons.