President Buhari Mourns Pastor TB Joshua

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the family and members of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on the passing of their father and founder, Pastor Temitope Balogun, popularly known as TB Joshua.

The President notes that the renowned televangelist will be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.

President Buhari urges Pastor Joshua’s followers to take solace in the knowledge that life is not measured and defined by chronological longevity but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively.

He also condoles with the government and people of Ondo State and prays that God Almighty will accept the soul of the departed pastor.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

June 6, 2021

