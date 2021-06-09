President Buhari Will Commission Brand New Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line Tomorrow

Tomorrow in Lagos, President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the 156km Lagos—Ibadan standard gauge railway line, the first double-track standard gauge rail in West Africa, and the first Nigerian railway line to be started AND completed by the SAME administration, since 1960. Construction started in March 2017, and test-running commenced in December 2020.

The Ebute Metta Station, known as the Mobolaji Johnson Station, is the largest railway station in West Africa with a holding capacity of 6000 passengers.

President Buhari is committed to developing a modern national railway network that will connect every part of Nigeria, and promote trade, travel, tourism, commerce and national integration.