President Buhari’s Interview With NTA (Pre-Interview Thread)

Please go to the live thread below:
https://www.nairaland.com/6598716/president-buhari-exclusive-interview-nta

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI IN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH NTA

President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) an exclusive interview, from 8.30 pm, Friday, June 11, 2021.
It promises to be revealing and educating. Kindly keep a date.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
June 11, 2021

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=334581458029415&id=100044326904709

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1614602535380202&id=134420960065041

