President Joe Biden’s Geneva’s Summit Meeting With Vladimir Putin In Pictures

After shaking hands for the cameras, the US president, Joe Biden, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, plunged into hours of face-to-face talks on Wednesday at a lush lakeside Swiss mansion. It was a highly anticipated summit at a time of heightened tensions between the two countries

The Ilyushin Il-96 plane carrying Vladimir Putin taxis on Cointrin airport runway in Switzerland

Russian president Vladimir Putin steps down the stairs from his airplane for the US – Russia summit with US President Joe Biden in Geneva

Security personnel guard the Russian presidential limousines. Putin landed in Geneva shortly before the scheduled start of the meeting. Biden, who was in Europe for a week of meeting with allies, arrived the day before

Russian president Vladimir Putin gets into his convoy of cars as he gets down from his airplane.

Police on motorcycles ready to escort Putin’s motorcade

The limousine carrying Putin leaves the airport in a motorcade. Arrangements for the meeting were carefully choreographed and vigorously negotiated by both sides

A Swiss police dog unit patrols in front of Villa La Grange in Geneva, ahead of the summit

The car carrying Biden travels in a motorcade to the villa. Biden said the summit was an important step towards the US and Russia finding more ‘stability and predictability’ in their relationship

People watch the motorcades of the US and Russian presidents in Geneva

Biden arrives to meet Putin at Villa La Grange. He first floated the idea of the meeting in an April phone call to the Russian president

A security guard stands outside the villa, a grand lakeside mansion set in Geneva’s biggest park

Putin’s limousine arrives

The two presidents shake hands. After the meeting concludes, Putin is scheduled to hold a solo news conference, with Biden following suit. The White House opted against a joint news conference, deciding it did not want to appear to elevate Putin

Putin, for his part, said he hoped the talks would be ‘productive’

Putin, right, and the Swiss president, Guy Parmelin, centre, are led to their meeting room

Security personnel corral members of the press after initially blocking them as they tried to enter the meeting room. Before the scene calmed, some in the crowd shouted they were being crushed in the melee.Biden and Putin initially sat awkwardly in front of the press, but then watched and at times laughed at the tumult

Biden called it a discussion between ‘two great powers’ and said it was ‘always better to meet face to face’

The discussions lasted for four to five hours

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021

President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, at the ‘Villa la Grange’, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Guardian || CNBC