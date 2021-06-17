Presidents Buhari, Lungu, Others Mourn Pan-Africanist, Kenneth Kaunda

KAUNDA WAS A GREAT PATRIOT WHO LOVED HIS PEOPLE PROFOUNDLY – PRESIDENT BUHARI

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Zambia’s founding father and independence nationalist Kenneth Kaunda as “one of the greatest African and world leaders of all time who loved his country and people profoundly.”

Reacting to Kaunda’s death at the age of 97, the President said “I have received his passing with great shock because I knew his contributions to the development of not only Zambia but also Africa at large.”

According to President Buhari, “we can’t forget in a hurry how Kaunda gave shelter to anti-apartheid freedom fighters from South Africa and from former Rhodesia.”

The Nigerian leader noted that “the late Kaunda was one of the loudest voices for the liberation of Africa from colonialism and imperialism and he did so with passion and sincerity. It is impossible to reflect on Kaunda’s legacy without acknowledging his selflessness and passion for service.”

President Buhari extended his condolences and that of the nation to the family, the government and people of Zambia over Kaunda’s death.

SOURCE

ZAMBIA GOVERNMENT MOURN KAUNDA

It is with deep REGRET and sorrow that His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia announces to the nation and the international community, the passing of our beloved founding father, icon and global statesman, His Excellency Dr Kenneth David Kaunda, First President of the Republic of Zambia.

Dr Kaunda who was admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka died peacefully this afternoon at 14:30 hours.

His Excellency the President has since declared 21 days of national mourning in honour of the late Dr. Kaunda.

During this period, all activities of entertainment nature are suspended with immediate effect and all flags will fly at half mast.

The Government, through Cabinet Office, will guide the public on the details of the Funeral and Burial Programme for the First President, taking into consideration the COVID-19 guidelines as prescribed by the Ministry of Health.

His Excellency the President wishes to express, on behalf of the Government and the people of Zambia and indeed on his own behalf, the deepest condolences to the family of Dr Kaunda.

May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

SOURCE

Dear KK,

I learnt of your passing this afternoon with great sadness. You have gone at a time we least expected but we are comforted that you are now with Our Father, God Almighty in heaven.

On behalf of the entire nation and on my own behalf I pray that the entire Kaunda family is comforted as we mourn our First President and true African icon.

May the soul of Dr Kenneth David Kaunda Rest In Eternal Peace.



Zambian President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu

I am deeply saddened by the passing on of former Zambian President and foremost Pan-Africanist Dr. Kenneth Kaunda who died today at the age of 97 years.

Not only was he of very great significance to Africa’s struggle for liberation he was also quite significant to me. I met him as a much younger politician and I am glad to have maintained a close relationship with the great sage.

Kaunda was a specimen of the highest level of patriotism. He was also a strong promoter of Pan-Africanism, an idea that has reached maturity with the African Continental Free Trade Area, which itself was a product of the vision of men and women like Mr. Kaunda.

His life was a pattern of good works, and his post Presidential work in providing relief for HIV/AIDS patients, as well as promoting practices and measures to curb the spread of the virus are remembered.

During my time as the Governor of Bayelsa State in 2006, Pa Kaunda visited and spent two days with us in Yenagoa, because of our shared interest in the protection of our peoples against the scourge of HIV/AIDS.

I recall with relish the impressive pace displayed by Kaunda, then aged 82 years, at the symbolic Three Arms Walk for HIV/AIDS on the streets of Yenagoa.

He visited me a couple of times when I was in office as President of Nigeria. We last saw each other in 2016 when I visited him while I was in Zambia as Head of African Union (AU) Election Observation Mission.

He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered across the entire continent.

On behalf of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and my family, I condole with the government and people of the Republic of Zambia on the passing of their foremost founding father.

I pray for fortitude to his immediate family.

– GEJ.



Ex-Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Kenneth Kaunda was the last of his generation that epitomised the liberation struggle on the African continent. His passing away is the end of an era. We remain eternally grateful for his services to Zambia and the continent. May his soul rest in peace.



Ex-Nigerian VP, Atiku Abubakar

Kenneth Kaunda stood with us Kenyans during our independence struggle against the British and had close working ties with both Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi Odinga.

My heartfelt condolences go to the people of Zambia following the passing of their founding president who was a peace loving person who had amicable relations with most persons and nations.

May Mzee Kaunda Rest In Eternal Peace.



Ex-Kenya PM, Raila Odinga

It is with an indescribable sense of loss that I learnt of the passing of H.E. Kenneth Kaunda, first president of the Republic of Zambia and one of the Founding Fathers of the Organisation of African Unity. My deepest condolences to his family, the people & Govt of #Zambia.



Ex-Chad PM & current Africa Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat

Saddened to hear of the demise of Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, a respected world leader and statesman. My deepest condolences to his family and the people of Zambia.



Indian PM, Narendra Modi

Good night Cde President, Dr Kenneth Kaunda.������



Julius Sello Malema

I have learnt with shock of the death of our elder, Mzee Kenneth Kaunda. Although God has blessed him with many years of life, departing at 97 years, since his brain was still sharp, we could have had more years of his wisdom.

Nevertheless, Mzee KK, as he was fondly called, made a big contribution in his life. He fought for Zambia’s independence and he made a big contribution to the freedom struggle of the liberation of the subcontinent of Southern Africa.

Here, I am referring to the liberation of Mozambique, Angola, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Namibia. In the late 60s for instance, I remember he enabled FRELIMO to open the third front in Tete Province of Mozambique.

This was in addition to the active Fronts of Cabo Delgado and Niassa which took the fight to the rear of the Portuguese colonialists and had a decisive impact in the defeat of the Portuguese in 1974.

Lusaka had representation from most of the Liberation movements in Southern Africa. He also welcomed Ugandan exiles, when we were fighting the dictatorship of Idi Amin. Many Ugandans got jobs and education in Zambia when they ran out of Uganda.

Therefore, in his long life, Mzee Kaunda made his contribution to the freedom of Africa. I salute his contribution and I salute his memory. May His soul rest in eternal peace.



Ugandan President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

I join all freedom-loving people in mourning Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s founding President. He’s been one of the continent’s few surviving independence heroes.

I send sympathies to the people of Zambia and the family of the deceased statesman. May his soul rest in perfect peace



Bobi Wine

I’m deeply saddened by the passing on of the First President of Zambia, H.E Kenneth Kaunda. Africa has lost a liberation fighter, patriot and true Pan-Africanist. My condolences to President @EdgarCLungu , the berieved family and all Zambians. May his soul rest in peace! Amen.

Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu

Goodbye to you President Kenneth Kaunda. I am and will always be a proud member of the “KK11” . Dignity & honor. May your dear soul rest in Eternal Peace, knowing the immense impact you made on all of us Zambians, Africans and World at large. Sincerest condolences to family.



Zambian football legend, Kalusha Bwalya