Punch, The Nation, Channels TV Are Still Using Twitter Despite Suspension

Nigeria has said it is indefinitely suspending Twitter’s operations in the country, two days after the social media network removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists for attacks on government buildings.

But many Nigerians were surprised to see some medial channels using the Twitter to share news..

Here is what they share

The Punch

Where are you tweeting from?

Channelstv

Twitter Suspension: Implications Of FG’s Ban On Social Media Platform

The nation

FG disciplines Benin registrar of marriages for negligence, absenteeism

