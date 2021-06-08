“Racing A 2014 Highlander With A Mercedes Cls550. Toyotas, Know Your Mate” (Pix)

I was cruising round town slowly with my car, before i knew it, a 2014 toyota highlander came screeching with high speed, almost scraping my fender…

If it was an old man I could have let it slide, but alas; it was a young guy with beards feeling funky…

Thankfully it was a clear and smooth road.

I put my cls in sports 2( it’s an airmatic), gassed down the throttle pedal, and i was on The guy was gasping for air. I flew pass him after he must have exhausted every power the toyota lowlander got.

He played catch up till we reached a traffic point…..

We were head to head together, and the only thing that stopped us was the red light. As soon as it turned green; we both hit the throttle, and as expected, my car was far gone before his could pick up enough power..

Toyota car users are the most uncouth set of airheads on the Highway, and I’m glad I taught that dunce a lesson.

Maybe he’d sell his car and get a 2008 c-300

Just maybe..

I attached a random highlander from Google to depict the car I was racing with…

Truly ; mercedes benz and others….

My cls pic 2