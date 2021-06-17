Rafa Nadal Pulls Out Of Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics

Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision.

The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at he maximum level of competition.

The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between RG and Wimbledon, didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season. They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term.

Sport prevention of any kind of excess in my body is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles.

I want to send a special message to my fans around the world, to those in the United Kingdom and Japan in particular.

The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a Sports person, I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wants to live. I personally had the chance to live 3 of them and had the honor to be the flag bearer for my country.“



Rafa Nadal

Nadal is joint with Roger Federer on 20 grandslam titles. (an all-time record)

He won the Olympics Gold (Singles) & (Doubles) at the Beijing 2008 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 respectively.

The Spaniard who turned 35 on June 3rd, is referred to as the “king of clay” having won Roland-Garros a record 13 times, and has a total 88 career titles

He has been ranked No. 1 in the ATP rankings for 209 weeks, and has finished as the year-end No. 1 five times.

Roger Federer also withdrew from Roland-Garros, citing he needed to recuperate for Wimbledon.

