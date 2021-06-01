Real Madrid Sign Carlo Ancellotti As New Manager

Real Madrid have secured their new head coach with the return of Carlo Ancelotti, who has now finalised his departure from Everton.

Ancelotti was in charge between 2013 and 2015, winning La Decima in his first season with Zidane as his assistant before a second season where Los Blancos were seriously hurt by injuries.

It was reported by Cadena SER’s ‘El Larguero’ that the Italian was being considered and his name has moved to the top of the list ahead of the other candidates, such as Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte or Castilla coach Raul, and now the deal is set to be concluded.

PSG don’t want to let Pochettino go, while Conte would be a complicated hire and some believe Raul isn’t ready for this step up at this moment in time.

Six years have now passed since Ancelotti left, but he departed on good terms and remains a well-liked figure in Real Madrid circles. Since departing, he has coached Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton. Now, he is set to soon be back in charge of Real Madrid. The return could be announced in the coming hours.

https://twitter.com/realmadriden/status/1399773010408656900?s=19

https://www.marca.com/en/football/real-madrid/2021/06/01/60b60b1b22601dbe678b460b.html