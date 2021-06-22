Realme Launches The World’s Cheapest Snapdragon 888 Smartphone

Realme GT 5G debuts in Europe for just €449: Cheapest Snapdragon 888 device on the market

Realme launched the Realme GT 5G a few months ago in China as its affordable performance-focused device positioned against the Redmi K40 Pro. The company has now brought the device over to the European market, and will be hoping to snag a portion of the market away from bitter rivals Xiaomi.

The Realme GT 5G is a known quantity at this point. Features from the Chinese model carry over, with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 120 Hz Super AMOLED leading the way. Responsiveness should be exceptional due to the 360 Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood is the class-leading Snapdragon 888, assisted by up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Camera-wise, the Realme GT sports a 64 MP Sony IMX682 as its main shooter, along with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2 MP macro lens. At the front of the device, housed within a hole punch at the top left is a 16 MP selfie shooter. The Realme GT makes no pretense at being a camera-centric smartphone, but that hardware should suffice.

Other specifications include a 4500 mAh battery, with 65 W SuperDart Charge. There’s NFC support, dual-sim support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme GT 5G carries an MSRP of €449 for the 8/128 GB model, while the 12/256 GB model will set buyers back €599. Early birds get hefty discounts, though, and will be able to snag the above SKUs at €369 and €499 respectively.