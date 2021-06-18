Reason Why N-Power Batch C Applicants Were Told To Carry Out Biometrics Enrollment

The following are reasons why N-Power Batch C applicants were told to carry out the N-Power NASIMS Biometric Enrollment Fingerprint Capturing:

1) The Biometrics Enrollment Fingerprint Capturing was conducted in order to authenticate the Bank Verification Number (BVN) of N-Power Batch C applicants.

2) The N-Power NASIMS Biometric Enrollment is to determine the authenticity of the bank account where the N-Power Batch C applicant’s stipend will be paid to, this is to verify if the N-Power Batch C applicant is the real owner of the account.

3) The N-Power NASIMS Biometric Enrollment Verification process was conducted to scrutinize and flag any malicious bank account receiving any other salary payment asides the N-Power Batch C stipend.

4) The N-Power NASIMS Biometric Enrollment Verification process was also carried out to confirm if the N-Power Batch C applicant is of Nigerian Nationality.

Please all N-Power Batch C applicants should take note of this, after the biometrics is deployment, N-Power Batch C applicants might still be mandated at their Places of Primary Assignment (PPA) or district, to present their credentials for reference, adminstrative, job description, filing and reference purposes.

Documents to be presented by N-Power Batch C applicants includes but not limited to:

1) The N-Power Batch C applicant’s BVN printout

2) The N-Power Batch C applicants birth certificate/sworn affidavit/age declaration/change of name publications as the situation warrants

3) The N-Power Batch C applicant’s bio-data page from either Driver’s Licence, Voters Card, International Passport

4) Utility Bills of the N-Power Batch C applicant just to prove your area of residence

5) All the N-Power Batch C applicants credentials, from WAEC to higher institution certificate

6) The N-Power Batch C applicants NYSC certificate

7) The N-Power Batch C applicants next of kin or referee as the case warrants

8 The N-Power Batch C applicant might also print out the N-Power NASIMS biometric fingerprint capture

9) The N-Power Batch C applicants might print the profile page capturing the N-Power Batch C applicants face

10) Other documents as required by N-Power (NASIMS)