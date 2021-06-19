Reasons Why Employment In Nigeria Is Rare For Youths

the reason for high rate of unemployment in nigeria today is just….

1. GREEDINESS

lack of contemptment is one of the major reason why employment is rarely available in nigeria today. imagine an employee earning #30,000 monthly still fighting for a government work of 15k just because he can do both at a time without a stress,

2. GODFATHERLISM

many qualified youth are denied employment either because someone they know is not there or because nobody their knows him.

3. STINGINESS

in some cases, 1,900 people will be employ for a work that deserve 2,000 employees and save the salary of the 100people for other circumstances they are not even sure of.

4. LACK OF CONTEMPTMENT

one of the major reasons is because even the self employed will said that they are still unemploy

5. BY FORCE LUXURIOUS LIFE

some others will fight for jobs they are not qualify for because it pays better